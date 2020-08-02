Joe Maddon has optimistic comment on struggling Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are off to a disappointing 3-6 start, but manager Joe Maddon is keeping a cool head about things.

Maddon remained optimistic about his team on Saturday, saying that they’re “very close” to rounding into form and winning more games despite the underwhelming beginning to the season.

Joe Maddon: "We're very close to being in great shape and we're just in a little mediocre shape. We just got to nail those wins down." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 2, 2020

Normally, a 3-6 start wouldn’t be the end of the world, but in a shortened season the reality is they need to get things turned around very quickly. Saturday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros could be a catalyst. It also helps that Maddon, ever the optimist, isn’t going to give up on his team publicly or privately at this point of the year either.

One of the big keys for the Angels will be getting Shohei Ohtani right on the mound after his poor start to 2020. If they can do even that much, they still have a chance to turn things around, but it has to happen fairly quickly.