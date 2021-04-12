Joe Musgrove gets mural at his high school after throwing no-hitter

Not only did the San Diego Padres get their first no-hitter in franchise history on Friday night, but it was thrown by a childhood fan who grew up in the area. Naturally, that’s worthy of a hometown tribute.

Joe Musgrove grew up in El Cajon, just east of downtown San Diego, and was drafted out of Grossmont High School. It didn’t even take two days for Musgrove to be the subject of a mural there recognizing his accomplishment.

A mural of Joe Musgrove is going up at Grossmont High School. It’s being done by @groundfloorsd, the same couple who did the Tony Gwynn mural in City Heights. #Padres pic.twitter.com/FcBTjXY5xN — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) April 12, 2021

Musgrove was traded to the Padres this past offseason, and he was making just his second start for the team when he threw the no-hitter. Now he has a mural depicting him in a Padre uniform.

If there was any doubt before, Musgrove’s dedication to superstition was definitely worth it now that he can reap the rewards.