Joe Musgrove makes history in throwing Padres’ first ever no-hitter

One of the strangest and most surprising trivia items in all of sports is no more after Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres franchise history on Friday night.

Musgrove was nearly flawless against the Texas Rangers, striking out ten hitters and walking none on 112 pitches. He faced just one batter over the minimum, with Joey Gallo’s hit by pitch with two outs in the fourth inning representing the only baserunner the Rangers had all night.

Here’s how Musgrove recorded the final out.

Notably, the no-hitter was caught by Victor Caratini, who has now caught the last two no-hitters in MLB: Musgrove’s and Alec Mills’, who did it for the Chicago Cubs last September.

The Padres were the only MLB franchise that had yet to record a no-hitter. They had come close before, but Musgrove finally made it happen. The fact that it was Musgrove, who was making only his second start with San Diego after growing up in nearby El Cajon, makes it even sweeter.