Joe Musgrove threw a little shade at Justin Turner

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are running wild with a quote delivered by rival pitcher Joe Musgrove about Justin Turner after Thursday night’s game.

The Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Thursday thanks to two home runs from Turner. The Dodgers third baseman went 3-for-3 and had all of the team’s RBIs and all but two of their hits.

Both home runs came off Musgrove, who said after the game that he wasn’t too concerned about Turner’s bat entering his start. Musgrove was asked after the game whether Turner was a hitter who gave the pitcher difficulty.

“I don’t know what his numbers are against me,” Musgrove said. “I don’t feel like — when he’s in the box — I don’t feel like he’s a huge threat. He’s a good hitter. He’s done a lot of damage to the teams that I’ve been on in the past. But of all the guys in that lineup, I didn’t feel like he was a huge threat. I just didn’t execute pitches very well. He put some good swings on it.”

Following the game last night, Joe Musgrove was asked about Justin Turner "When he's in the box, I don't feel like he's a huge threat… out of all the guys in the lineup, I didn't feel like he was a huge threat." JT's career numbers off Musgrove: .417 AVG/.500 OBP/.917 SLG pic.twitter.com/DxStTLP9mS — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) July 1, 2022

Though Musgrove acknowledged that Turner is a good hitter and has done damage in the past, he slighted the third baseman by saying he didn’t regard Turner as a “huge threat.”

Turner has been a big hitter for the Dodgers since joining them in 2014 (.293 average, .862 OPS) and has been especially valuable in the postseason. He’s experiencing a down season like teammates Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy. But saying he’s not a huge threat is the kind of quote that can become bulletin-board material.