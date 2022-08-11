Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York.

The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter.

Gallo hit a go-ahead three-run home run on Wednesday, his first in a Dodger uniform, to extend Los Angeles’ lead over the Minnesota Twins to 8-4. The Dodgers ended up winning 8-5.

In an interview with NJ.com published on August 2, Gallo said that he did not go out much and tried not to show his face too much around New York City due to negative treatment from Yankees fans.

While speaking to reporters after Wednesday’s game, Gallo was asked about what it was like to be able to walk the streets of Los Angeles without any issues.

“I’m living by the beach right now so that’s pretty nice compared to New York,” Gallo said with a grin. “No offense to New York but I was living in a pretty small apartment for the same price. It’s nice to have some sand, the waves.”

It's safe to say Joey Gallo is loving the West Coast. 🏄☀️ pic.twitter.com/nVM8tCwhjD — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 11, 2022

The question Gallo answered was likely in reference to the heartbreaking interview he gave prior to the deadline. While Gallo may have been joking in his response on Wednesday, he did receive quite a bit of vitriol from Yankees fans during his time in New York.

Gallo hit .159 with a .660 OPS in 140 games with the Yankees during his two seasons in the Bronx, but has fared much better in his short stint with the Dodgers. In six games with Los Angeles entering Thursday, he was hitting .267 with one home run, three RBI and a .800 OPS.