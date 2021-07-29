Joey Gallo traded to Yankees by Rangers

Joey Gallo was not in the Texas Rangers’ lineup for Wednesday night, and now we know it’s for a good reason.

Gallo and John King are being traded from the Rangers to the New York Yankees.

The move comes as no surprise. Gallo was among the most coveted players at the trade deadline, and the Yankees were said to be in pursuit of him.

Gallo is a big left-handed bat with power, which is something the Yankees wanted. He also is a good defensive outfielder and under contract through 2022.

The 27-year-old is known for his power, which is offset by a low batting average. He has two 40-home run seasons under his belt, but he hit under .210 both of those seasons. He made the All-Star team in 2019 and 2021. Gallo has 25 home runs this season and leads the league with 74 walks.

Gallo has played right field this season but can play all three outfield spots, as well as the corner infield positions.