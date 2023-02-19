Joey Votto has fantastic quote about his poor 2022

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is coming off the worst season of his MLB career, but he thinks it is an aberration — or hopes, at least.

Votto was limited to 91 games in 2022, and hit just .205 with 11 home runs in what was largely a lost season. His season ended in August when he underwent shoulder surgery, though that does not account for all of his issues.

On Sunday, Votto told reporters that he felt he was improving before his season-ending injury after dropping his “greedy” approach and “bulls–t bat.” However, he also left the door open to being a victim of the aging curve.

“But again, maybe I played like s–t because I’m not good anymore, we’ll see,” Votto said, via C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. “I doubt that, but we’ll see. I’m excited about the challenge.”

Votto is 39, so his bat speed and physical skills might not necessarily be what they used to be. Still, he has been clear in his desire to finish his career strong, so he has ample motivation.

Votto is entering the final year of the 10-year, $223 million deal he signed with the Reds in 2012.