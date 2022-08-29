Joey Votto reveals his comeback plans following injury

Joey Votto’s 2022 season was a struggle, and it came to a premature end when the Cincinnati Reds first baseman underwent surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff. However, Votto sounds like he has his future somewhat sorted out already.

Votto spoke to the media Monday and revealed that he fully intends to return next season. The first baseman added that it is a “priority” for him to finish his career with the Reds.

Joey Votto says that it’s a “priority” to finish his career as a Red. “I’d like to have a strong finish to my career and be proud.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 29, 2022

Votto is owed $25 million in 2023. The Reds hold a $20 million team option on his 2024 season, and it’s tough to envision them picking that up. In other words, if Votto wants to retire with the Reds while playing beyond 2023, he’ll almost certainly have to take a major pay cut. By that point, he will be 40, so it is entirely plausible that he might just choose to retire, especially considering his current physical issues.

The Reds are nowhere close to contention, which has also been a source of frustration for Votto. All these factors mean 2023 could be the last we see of the former NL MVP.