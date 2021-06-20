 Skip to main content
Joey Votto sends fan autographed ball to make up for being ejected from game

June 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joey Votto

Joey Votto did his best to make it up to a fan after being tossed early from Saturday’s game.

Votto was ejected from his Cincinnati Reds’ 7-5 loss to the San Diego Padres in the first inning for arguing balls and strikes.

The ejection was especially disappointing for one young female fan who loves Votto. The young fan’s presumed mother shared a photo with the Reds on Twitter. The photo was of the young girl crying following Votto’s ejection.

The Reds saw the tweet and reached out to try and make up.

The young fan was sent an autographed ball from Votto, who apologized for getting tossed early.

That was cool all around. Well, except for the Reds, who lost 7-5 and could have used Votto in their lineup.

