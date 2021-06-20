Joey Votto sends fan autographed ball to make up for being ejected from game

Joey Votto did his best to make it up to a fan after being tossed early from Saturday’s game.

Votto was ejected from his Cincinnati Reds’ 7-5 loss to the San Diego Padres in the first inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Joey Votto has been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/zcuUfgi9CO — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 19, 2021

The ejection was especially disappointing for one young female fan who loves Votto. The young fan’s presumed mother shared a photo with the Reds on Twitter. The photo was of the young girl crying following Votto’s ejection.

@Reds When it’s your first MLB game and your favorite player of all time gets thrown out of the game in the first inning…. #weloveyoujoey pic.twitter.com/h7lganVo3s — Kristin (@SuperBarry11) June 19, 2021

The Reds saw the tweet and reached out to try and make up.

Could you please DM us your address? We want to send her a signed Joey Votto ball and some other goodies. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 20, 2021

The young fan was sent an autographed ball from Votto, who apologized for getting tossed early.

I have an update on the sad Abigail situation! It took a couple of innings, but she eventually cheered up with some popcorn! And Joey Votto is SO KIND- he signed this amazing ball for her!! Thank you so much Mr. Votto & the wonderful @Reds pic.twitter.com/aIsHx3r42N — Kristin (@SuperBarry11) June 20, 2021

That was cool all around. Well, except for the Reds, who lost 7-5 and could have used Votto in their lineup.