John Daly threw out a beautiful first pitch at Cardinals game

September 7, 2022
by Larry Brown

John Daly ready to throw

John Daly is as smooth as his belly after a night out at Waffle House.

Daly threw out the first pitch prior to Wednesday’s St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game. The 56-year-old golfer sauntered out to the mound in a red Cardinals jersey, shorts, sandals and sunglasses, and threw a smooth strike.

The guy is a natural. And the best part is how easy he makes it look, all while wearing his shorts and sandals.

This is exactly what made so many fans attracted to Daly during his golfing career. He is just oozing with natural talent and ability.

Daly’s smooth first pitch comes days after he showed up on SEC Network’s set ahead of the Arkansas-Cincinnati game and shared that he was drunk.

