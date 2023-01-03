Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans.

Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through the stands to exit, meaning he heard it directly from the crowd.

John Henry just walked through the stands and fans started to boo him. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) January 2, 2023

John Henry is being booed at Fenway Park right now. — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) January 2, 2023

Henry was getting negative reactions wherever he went. One Boston fan posted video of himself yelling at Henry, who was exiting his vehicle upon arriving at the stadium. The fan’s message to Henry was that the Red Sox need to re-sign third baseman Rafael Devers, who is “worth the money.”

The reaction stems from Henry’s recent moves, or lack thereof, with the Red Sox. In 2020, the Red Sox traded star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers after balking at his contract demands. Things got worse this winter as the team lost longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres after Boston’s offer reportedly left him feeling insulted. These moves have contributed to a feeling that the Red Sox are unwilling to pay market value to retain their stars despite their status as one of baseball’s biggest franchises, and that has made Henry quite unpopular with the fanbase.

Devers, a two-time All-Star, will become eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. The early signals are that the Red Sox might have learned their lesson, but fans will be watching closely to see if that is true. If Devers leaves, the backlash against Henry will get even worse.