Ex-MLB star Johnny Damon arrested for DUI, resisting arrest

Former MLB star Johnny Damon was arrested early Friday morning on multiple charges, one of which was driving while under the influence.

According to a TMZ, Damon was arrested in Windermere, Fla., during a traffic stop. Police pulled Damon over and suspected he was under the influence of alcohol. His blood alcohol content registered at “greater than or equal to .20,” which is more than twice the legal limit of .08.

It does not sound like Damon was all that cooperative with police. In addition to being charged with driving while under the influence, he has also been charged with resisting arrest without violence. He was taken to a local police station and spent time in a holding cell.

Damon, 47, played in the majors from 1995-2012. He won World Series titles with both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The two-time All-Star had a lengthy and successful career that he says ended because of his refusal to cheat.