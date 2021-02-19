Johnny Damon’s wife Michelle also arrested, shoved officer during DUI stop

Johnny Damon was arrested for driving while under the influence in Florida early Friday morning, but it sounds like it was the former MLB star’s wife who gave police the most trouble during the stop.

Damon was charged with DUI and resisting arrest without violence after he was pulled over in Windermere, Fla. TMZ obtained a police report from the incident, and it revealed that Damon’s wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, was also arrested after she was extremely combative with officers.

The police report states that Damon was pulled over at 1:23 a.m. after officers observed his SUV swerving all over the road. The 47-year-old was slurring his speech and admitted he had been drinking. Damon’s wife was also in the car, and she was said to be extremely uncooperative and even shoved an officer at one point.

Michelle Damon was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Johnny agreed to take a breathalyzer test at the police station after telling officers Michelle advised him not to. His blood alcohol level registered at .30 and .294, which is more than three times the legal limit of .08. Johnny and Michelle told police they had been at a party hosted by “a guy who had a lot of money.”

Johnny and Michelle have been married since 2004 and have six children together. They told police their kids were at home with a nanny, so an officer called the nanny and told her Mr. and Mrs. Damon “were going to jail and would not be home for some time.”

Baseball fans may be familiar with Michelle from when she supposedly did not want Johnny to play for a certain team.

Damon, 47, played in the majors from 1995-2012. He won World Series titles with both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. The two-time All-Star had a lengthy and successful career that he says ended because of his refusal to cheat.