 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 18, 2021

Report: Jon Lester in talks with Nationals

January 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jon Lester

The Washington Nationals could be poised to add another veteran to their starting rotation.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Jon Greenberg of The Athletic, the Nationals are in talks with free agent left-hander Jon Lester. It’s not clear how close any deal is to getting done.

Lester has fallen off in the past two years after remarkable consistency throughout his career. In 12 starts with the Chicago Cubs in 2020, the 37-year-old posted a 5.16 ERA. His strikeouts per nine dropped to a career-worst 6.2 as well, so the Nationals may be targeting him as depth and veteran experience more than anything else.

The Nationals would not be Lester’s preferred destination, but it doesn’t seem his ideal landing spot will be available to him.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus