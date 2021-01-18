Report: Jon Lester in talks with Nationals

The Washington Nationals could be poised to add another veteran to their starting rotation.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Jon Greenberg of The Athletic, the Nationals are in talks with free agent left-hander Jon Lester. It’s not clear how close any deal is to getting done.

Lester has fallen off in the past two years after remarkable consistency throughout his career. In 12 starts with the Chicago Cubs in 2020, the 37-year-old posted a 5.16 ERA. His strikeouts per nine dropped to a career-worst 6.2 as well, so the Nationals may be targeting him as depth and veteran experience more than anything else.

The Nationals would not be Lester’s preferred destination, but it doesn’t seem his ideal landing spot will be available to him.