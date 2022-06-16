Jose Abreu goes viral for funny dugout setup

Temperatures in Detroit rose into the mid-90s on Wednesday afternoon during the Chicago White Sox’s game with the Detroit Tigers, and White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu had an interesting way of staying cool.

During the top of the second inning, cameras showed Abreu putting together a makeshift tent to keep himself out of the sun in the visitor’s dugout. He tied one end of a towel to the dugout fence, and used a bucket of chewing gum to weigh down the other side on top of a Gatorade jug (sitting on a cart). This created a taut canopy for Abreu to sit under.

Another camera angle showed that Abreu later added a second towel to shield the back of his neck from the sun.

you gotta do whatever it takes to stay cool on a hot day pic.twitter.com/qXBSkrQaVu — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 15, 2022

What's up, @MLB? I'm José Abreu and welcome to my crib. pic.twitter.com/cRaosRFuH1 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 15, 2022

While Abreu’s inventiveness may have kept him cool, his play on the field remained red-hot.

The 35-year-old went 4-for-5 with two RBI, one walk and three runs scored during Wednesday’s dominant 13-0 win. Abreu went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored in a 9-5 White Sox win against the Tigers on Monday.

Abreu, a three-time All-Star, has played well in June. After hitting a combined five homers in April and May, Abreu has four home runs through 14 games, and has 12 runs opposed to the 13 he had in May. He’s hitting .357 with 20 hits in 56 plate appearances, and already has half the number of RBI (10) that he had in April and May combined (20).