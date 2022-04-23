Surprising player was first to congratulate Miguel Cabrera on 3,000th hit

Miguel Cabrera on Saturday finally achieved his 3,000th career hit, and the first player to congratulate him on the field was a surprise.

Cabrera was batting in the bottom of the first inning of his Detroit Tigers’ game against the Colorado Rockies. There was a runner on first, and Cabrera hit a 1-1 pitch hard through the 3-4 hole for a single.

Cabrera started pumping his fist as he headed to first base, knowing he had achieved the big milestone.

The 7th player in Major League history with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. pic.twitter.com/7RtGWyl3Xv — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 23, 2022

What was interesting was seeing the first player who came over to congratulate Cabrera.

No, it wasn’t a Tigers teammate, but rather a member of the opposing team: Jose Iglesias.

Iglesias, of course, isn’t just any opposing player; he teamed with Cabrera on the Tigers from 2013-2018. As a former teammate of Cabrera, Iglesias was happy for the designated hitter.

Cabrera, who was arguably the best pure hitter of the last two decades, is just the seventh player in MLB history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in his career. Even at 39, he’s still having a nice start to the season, batting .326. His Tigers won the game 13-0.