Jose Ramirez’s agent had the perfect reaction to KO punch on Tim Anderson

Fans waiting for an Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terrence Crawford rematch were blessed with a secondary source of action on Saturday night. Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez set social media ablaze when they turned Progressive Field into a boxing ring.

The two exchanged blows after Ramirez took exception to Anderson’s tag on him at second base. Anderson had reportedly drawn the ire of the Guardians for a controversial tag applied in their game Friday.

It's fight night in Cleveland 😳 pic.twitter.com/3NEIpBEbSf — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

Ramirez had his finger pointed just inches from Anderson’s face as the two began a heated exchange. Anderson proceeded to drop his glove and got into a boxing stance. Ramirez followed suit. Anderson appeared to graze Ramirez in the exchange, but Ramirez ended it with a killer right hook that clearly rocked Anderson. The White Sox star was left dazed and needed to be held up by his teammates after Ramirez’s haymaker knocked him to the grass.

Wow. Jose Ramirez slept TA for real. pic.twitter.com/ExKW1qEurm — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 6, 2023

Ramirez’s agent Rafa Nieves was clearly proud of his client’s boxing prowess. He posted a photo of Ramirez wearing boxing gloves at progressive field on his personal Instagram account.

Jose Ramirez agent Rafa Nieves posted this in his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/3UgyP2xNfu — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 6, 2023

Ramirez had previously engaged in boxing as an alternative training exercise in the past. He would reportedly spar with Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. If Ramirez’s vicious right hand was any indication, he probably won a lot of those matches.