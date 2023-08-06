Tim Anderson, Jose Ramirez trade punches during bench-clearing fight

Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez traded punches during a legitimate fight that took place during Saturday’s Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians game.

Ramirez was batting with a runner on second and one out in the bottom of the sixth inning against White Sox starter Michael Kopech. Ramirez pulled a 2-2 pitch down the line for an RBI double. Ramirez dove into second base and then got into it with Anderson, who had applied the tag.

Ramirez tried to push Anderson away because the shortstop was hovering over him. Ramirez got up, pointed, then Anderson shoved Ramirez in resposne. The umpire tried to separate them, but the two got into boxing stances. They literally squared each other up and threw a few punches.

Ramirez landed a right hand that knocked Anderson down. The two were separated after that.

It's fight night in Cleveland 😳 pic.twitter.com/3NEIpBEbSf — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

Benches cleared after the fight as things were pretty intense.

THIS IS MADNESS pic.twitter.com/afey03iuvC — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

Ramirez was declared the winner via 6th-inning knockdown.

Both Ramirez and Anderson were ejected, as were managers Terry Francona and Pedro Grifol.

The White Sox were leading 5-1 at the time of the fight.