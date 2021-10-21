Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down.

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was named AL MVP in 2015, took to Twitter before Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday night to defend Altuve. He reminded fans of the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees that their teams have also faced cheating allegations.

I love people saying nonsense about Altuve not being a HOFer because they suspect him cheating. Please don’t forget if you were a Yankees/Redsox fan none of your guys are HOFers because both of them got caught using apple watches before the Astros got caught. — Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20) October 20, 2021

Fairly or unfairly, Altuve seems to be the face of Houston’s cheating scandal. That may have something to do with the allegations that he wore a buzzer so signs could be relayed to him, though there has never been any actual evidence of that. Red Sox fans have taunted Altuve with vulgar chants during the ALCS.

As Donaldson noted, the Red Sox were caught using technology to steal signs several years ago. They also reportedly illegally used their video room to steal signs during a season in which they won the World Series.

Altuve and the Astros deserve much of the criticism that comes their way, but there’s no denying they have a lot of great players who don’t need to cheat to be great. Altuve is certainly one of them.

Photo: May 22, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) takes batting practice before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports