Josh Naylor taunts Gerrit Cole with baby move after home run in ALDS

Josh Naylor taunted Gerrit Cole after hitting a home run off the New York Yankees pitcher on Sunday night.

Cole’s Yankees were leading 3-1 against Naylor’s Cleveland Guardians in the bottom of the fourth of Game 4 of the series at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Naylor led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to right-center off Cole.

As he rounded first, Naylor taunted Cole by pretending to rock a baby. Some also thought Naylor may have been saying Cole was his son as he made his way around the bases.

This is wild. Josh Naylor was rounding the bases rocking a baby and calling Gerrit Cole his son. I’m a fan of bat flips and celebrating your work, but don’t make it disrespectful. This is quite disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/tJxN9UDJry — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 17, 2022

That was Naylor’s third home run in 15 career at-bats against Cole. He went 0-for-3 against Cole in Game 1, which is hardly owning someone. But Naylor has always been an excitable guy, so chalk that up to Naylor being Naylor.

The Yankees might not like what Naylor did, but their only recourse is the best kind — winning.