Video: Josh Naylor celebrates like maniac after walk-off home run

Josh Naylor came up huge for his Cleveland squad once again, and he lost his mind while celebrating.

Cleveland and Minnesota were tied at three after nine innings. In the top of the 10th, the Twins scored three to take a 6-3 lead. Cleveland battled back with two runs, bringing Naylor to the plate with a runner on third and two outs.

Naylor then hit an opposite field walk-off two-run home run to win it.

The best part was watching him celebrate like a maniac. Watch him headbutt a coach wearing a helmet about 53 seconds into the video:

Naylor is a certified nut job. And Cleveland fans must love him.

That was Naylor’s 9th home run of the season and gives him 41 RBIs.

That celebration was similar to what Naylor did during his 8 RBI game in May. You have to see that if you haven’t yet.