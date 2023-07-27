JT Realmuto breaks out big balls celebration after hitting double

JT Realmuto channeled Pedro Cerrano after delivering a big hit on Wednesday night.

Realmuto was batting with runners on first and second with nobody out in the bottom of the fourth inning of his Philadelphia Phillies’ game against the Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies catcher smacked a line drive to the left-center gap off Kyle Bradish and headed to second for a go-ahead two-run double to make it 4-3.

As he stood on second following his double, Realmuto did the maneuver commonly known as the “big balls dance.”

WAY TO GO, JT! PHILLIES TAKE THE LEAD FOR THE FIRST TIME TONIGHT! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RsZ2JDRIW4 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 26, 2023

That was great, and it’s been a while since we’ve seen that celebration.

Though the dance is commonly attributed to former NBA player Sam Cassell, the true origins of the move come from the 1994 movie “Major League II.”

Whether you say the real originator of the move to Isuro Kamikaze Tanaka or Cerrano is up to you, but we sure love seeing Realmuto do it during a game.