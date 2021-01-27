JT Realmuto deferring money up front in new contract to help Phillies

JT Realmuto got a large contract from the Philadelphia Phillies like he wanted, but he is giving the team a break.

Realmuto, who was the top free agent catcher on the market, re-signed with the Phillies for five years at $115.5 million. The deal may not have been for astronomical amounts, but the average annual value is for more than any other catcher in history, beating Joe Mauer’s previous mark.

According to reporters, Realmuto is only receiving $10 million in 2021. He is deferring $10 million to 2026 and 2027, when he will receive $5 million each year.

J.T. Realmuto's 5-year, $115.5M contract breakdown:

2021: $10 million ($10 million deferred)

2022: $23.875 million

2023: $23.875 million

2024: $23.875 million

2025: $23.875 million

2026: $5 million (half of the deferred payment)

2027: $5 million (half of the deferred payment) — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 26, 2021

The low salary for 2021 should help the Phillies with cash flow given the expectation of limited fan attendance for at least part of the season.

The Phillies acquired the 29-year-old catcher in a trade with the Marlins before the 2019 season. He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 and has a career .783 OPS.