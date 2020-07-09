JT Realmuto, Phillies still have not progressed on contract negotiations

JT Realmuto’s staring contest with the Philadelphia Phillies continues.

The All-Star catcher told reporters Thursday that contract negotiations with the team still have not progressed since preliminary talks in spring training, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Realmuto did also say however that he understands the business, is not frustrated, and still likes the Phillies.

The 29-year-old Realmuto lost his arbitration case against the team back in February and criticized them for taking advantage of the process. An elite talent at the catcher position who homered 25 times last season and won a Gold Glove Award, Realmuto will be a free agent after the 2020 campaign if the Phillies do not extend him.

One star teammate has openly said that he doesn’t want to lose Realmuto, but the continued lack of movement between the two sides has to be somewhat discouraging with the season about to begin.