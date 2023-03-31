JT Realmuto reveals how pitch clock impacted Phillies’ disastrous inning

MLB players are beginning to understand how the pitch clock will impact certain game situations in addition to shortening games.

Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto admitted that the pitch clock contributed to the Texas Rangers’ nine-run fourth inning on Opening Day Thursday. Realmuto said he was not able to slow down his pitchers, including ace starter Aaron Nola, because the clock simply did not allow it.

“With the pitch clock, you can’t ever slow the pitcher down,” Realmuto said, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic. “It’s crazy. Once an offense gets rolling and the pitcher gets on the ropes a little bit, it’s really hard. You have to make a pitch quickly to get an out. Because momentum is going to be huge now with how fast things happen and the pitcher not being able to get a breath in.”

2023 marks Realmuto’s ninth full MLB season, and he admitted that the speed was a new experience for him.

“It’s going to take a little time to adjust to, but obviously, that’s not the reason why we lost. They’re going through the same thing. But it’s definitely different. It was a completely different thing. I have never felt that rushed before in big situations. It was weird.”

The pitch clock has received largely positive reviews so far, but this is certainly a major consequence that some pitchers will have to get used to. It proved a bit much for Nola and the Phillies on Thursday.