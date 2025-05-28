Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo team up for brutal moment on basepaths

The Juan Soto-New York Mets experience continues to be a wild ride.

Soto and Mets teammate Brandon Nimmo teamed up for an absolutely brutal moment on the basepaths in Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. During the first inning of the game at Citi Field in New York, N.Y., Soto was up at the plate with Nimmo on first base and one out.

The four-time All-Star Soto rocketed an 0-1 offering from Chicago’s Jonathan Cannon into center field. The ball was trapped by diving White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor but was not actually caught.

But the entire sequence confused Nimmo, who began to run back to first base thinking that Taylor had made the catch. As a result, Soto passed Nimmo on the basepaths and was thus called out himself after a lengthy conferral by the umpires. Take a look at the bizarre video.

Juan Soto was called out after Brandon Nimmo passed him on the base paths on a hit that was trapped by Michael A. Taylor pic.twitter.com/SUgy5DuEbU — SNY (@SNYtv) May 27, 2025

Nimmo was probably more at fault for that sequence than Soto was. It appears that Nimmo was not looking over for guidance from the third-base coach and thus ultimately went rogue there by running back to first base.

The good news for the Mets though was that the baserunning mishap did not matter in the end. They still managed to score four runs in the half-inning (with Nimmo scoring on a homer by Pete Alonso) and ended up beating the White Sox 6-4 for their fourth straight victory.

But in any case, everything involving Soto, who signed a record-smashing 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets over the winter, continues to be heavily scrutinized. Just a few days ago, Soto was under the microscope for a mistake that he made on the field.