Saturday, July 25, 2020
Report: Juan Soto could be cleared by MLB soon

July 25, 2020
by Grey Papke

Juan Soto

Juan Soto appears to be inching closer to a return after being sidelined due to a positive coronavirus test.

According to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, Soto received a lab-confirmed negative test result on Saturday. That test result was independent of MLB’s official protocol, but Soto has been tested twice by the league on Thursday and Friday. If both of those results come back negative, he could receive clearance to return.

Since his initial positive, all of Soto’s tests have come back negative. It’s not clear when the MLB-administered test results are expected back, but he definitely won’t be available Saturday night against the New York Yankees.

Soto hit .282 with 34 home runs, 110 RBIs and an OPS of .949 last year, emerging as a star for the World Series winners.

