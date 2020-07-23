Skip to main content
Report: Juan Soto has tested negative on instant coronavirus tests

July 23, 2020
by Larry Brown

Juan Soto’s 2020 MLB season debut was spoiled on Thursday when he tested positive for the coronavirus, but there could be a reason for some optimism.

Soto, who is said to be asymptomatic, reportedly had multiple negative coronavirus tests when he did instant tests. The instant-result tests were saliva and nasal, according to Jesse Dougherty.

Soto testing negative on the followup tests could mean that his original test was a false positive. He will need multiple negative tests through MLB’s testing in order to be cleared to return to the Washington Nationals, who lost to the New York Yankees 4-1 in a rain-shortened game on Thursday.

Soto hit .282 with 34 home runs, 110 RBIs and an OPS of .949 last year. The 21-year-old recently spoke about how difficult it was for him to get his swings in during the quarantine.

