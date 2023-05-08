Juan Soto has great picture in Padres’ dog calendar

Juan Soto may not own any pets, but the San Diego Padres slugger was not about to be left out of the team’s dog calendar giveaway.

On Sunday, the Padres gave fans calendars that feature a different player with his dog or pets for every month. Soto is featured for the month of August. Since the outfielder has pet allergies, he posted for a photo in front of a fish tank at a local pet store.

The Padres gave away a dog calendar for today’s game. Every month features a picture with a player and his dogs — except August. Juan Soto, who has pet allergies, instead went to a nearby pet store and took his in front of a fish tank. pic.twitter.com/KdHzbdZDOX — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 8, 2023

Poor Juan. Of course, many fans made the same joke in response to the calendar. A lot of them took the opportunity to rip on Soto, who is batting just .220 this season after hitting .236 in 52 games with the Padres last year.

He’s also allergic to hitting apparently — Padres Doomer Until WS Win (@PadresDoomer) May 8, 2023

Say what you will about Soto, but at least he tried. We can assure you he is doing the same at the plate as well. Padres fans are hoping the results will come.