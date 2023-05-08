 Skip to main content
Juan Soto has great picture in Padres’ dog calendar

May 8, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Juan Soto in the field

Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) runs to the dugout during the middle of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto may not own any pets, but the San Diego Padres slugger was not about to be left out of the team’s dog calendar giveaway.

On Sunday, the Padres gave fans calendars that feature a different player with his dog or pets for every month. Soto is featured for the month of August. Since the outfielder has pet allergies, he posted for a photo in front of a fish tank at a local pet store.

Poor Juan. Of course, many fans made the same joke in response to the calendar. A lot of them took the opportunity to rip on Soto, who is batting just .220 this season after hitting .236 in 52 games with the Padres last year.

Say what you will about Soto, but at least he tried. We can assure you he is doing the same at the plate as well. Padres fans are hoping the results will come.

