Juan Soto explains his kiss to Braves’ bullpen after huge home run

Juan Soto explained his actions after crushing a huge home run in his Washington Nationals’ 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Soto was hit by a pitch from Braves closer Will Smith in the 9th inning of the Braves’ 8-5 win of Tuesday’s game. On Wednesday, the Nats retaliated in the first inning by hitting Freddie Freeman, resulting in an ejection.

The game was tied at two in the seventh when Soto crushed a 462-foot home run.

After touching home plate, Soto blew a kiss towards the Braves’ bullpen.

Did Juan Soto blow a kiss to Will Smith in the Braves' bullpen? pic.twitter.com/01ttPiKJGv — Blake Finney (@FinneyBlake) September 9, 2021

There was speculation that Soto was showing up Smith with the kiss. Soto said after the game that his kiss was a nod to some heckling fans in that area.

Juan Soto says the kiss he blew out to right-center was directed toward fans seated up there: "Just showing love to my fans in the stands, where they are over the bullpen. They were yelling at me the whole game, so I just showed a little love to them." — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) September 9, 2021

Do you believe him? If you believe that, you probably believe that Nats starter Sean Nolin wasn’t trying to hit Freeman on purpose.