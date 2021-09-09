 Skip to main content
Juan Soto explains his kiss to Braves’ bullpen after huge home run

September 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Juan Soto blows kiss

Juan Soto explained his actions after crushing a huge home run in his Washington Nationals’ 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Soto was hit by a pitch from Braves closer Will Smith in the 9th inning of the Braves’ 8-5 win of Tuesday’s game. On Wednesday, the Nats retaliated in the first inning by hitting Freddie Freeman, resulting in an ejection.

The game was tied at two in the seventh when Soto crushed a 462-foot home run.

After touching home plate, Soto blew a kiss towards the Braves’ bullpen.

There was speculation that Soto was showing up Smith with the kiss. Soto said after the game that his kiss was a nod to some heckling fans in that area.

Do you believe him? If you believe that, you probably believe that Nats starter Sean Nolin wasn’t trying to hit Freeman on purpose.

