Juan Soto has message for Dodgers

Soto was interviewed by TBS’ studio crew ahead of his San Diego Padres’ game against the New York Mets on Tuesday night. The Padres outfielder was asked for his thoughts on the Dodgers, who have been the Padres’ big nemesis in the NL West recently.

Soto’s message was clear: The Dodgers need to worry about the Padres, not the other way around.

"We're not worrying about them. They should be worrying about us." -Juan Soto on the Padres-Dodgers rivalry 👀 pic.twitter.com/q5WJsstC13 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 11, 2023

“I think we don’t worry about them. They should be worrying about us. We showed up last year. We showed them what we had in the playoff … and beat them. Now we add more players. We have more depth in our lineup. We have one of the best bullpens in the league. I think they should be worried about us. We’re not worried about anybody,” Soto said.

Soto’s message makes plenty of sense.

The Padres conquered their rivals last year in the playoffs, beating the Dodgers 3-1 in the NLDS. The Padres then lost to the Phillies in five games in the NLCS.

San Diego has one of the most stacked teams in baseball. They signed Xander Bogaerts over the offseason. They also will be getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back from a suspension later this month. They’re as well positioned as anyone for a playoff run, so Soto is right to say teams should be worried about them.