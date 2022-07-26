Juan Soto still trying to recruit players to the Nationals?

Juan Soto is showing some odd behavior for a player who is on the trade block.

Soto was in Los Angeles for the All-Star Game last week. His Washington Nationals began the second half of the season in Arizona, and now he’s back in LA to face the Dodgers.

Soto got to team with former Nationals teammate Trea Turner on the NL All-Star team. The Nats outfielder told reporters in Los Angeles Monday that he tried recruiting Turner back to Washington. Turner was traded with Max Scherzer to the Dodgers last year.

Juan Soto said he tried recruiting Trea Turner back to the Nationals when they were together for the All-Star Game. “He’s happy where he’s at, but I tried my best to get him back.” — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) July 25, 2022

Maybe Soto was just joking around, because that’s some odd behavior for someone in his position.

The Nats leaked that Soto turned down a huge $440 million contract offer from them. Consequently, the Nats are now open to trading the 23-year-old.

It’s odd for someone who may be on his way out to try recruiting players to team with him. Maybe Soto was just trying to convey how close he still feels to Turner.

The Nats are said to have a firm asking price for 2-time All-Star. A potential new favorite has emerged in trade talks for Soto.