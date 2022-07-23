Nationals reportedly have firm asking price in Juan Soto trade talks

The Washington Nationals may trade Juan Soto before the Aug. 2 deadline, but only if another team is willing to pay up.

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Nationals are demanding as many as five “top youngsters” from teams interested in trading for Soto, with at least some of the package consisting of MLB-ready players. At this stage, the Nationals’ asking price is non-negotiable, and teams are being told to either meet it or move on.

As I said on @FS1, multiple clubs saying Nats’ ask for Soto is 4 to 5 top youngsters, combo of prospects and major leaguers with low service time. Ten days from deadline, Nats aren’t negotiating, one exec says. A team either shows willingness to meet price, or Nats move on. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 23, 2022

The Nationals are quite justified in their asking price for Soto. He is one of the best hitters in baseball, is just 23, and is under contract for two more seasons after 2022. Even if he has turned down a contract extension with the team, there is no reason he should come at any sort of discount. The fact that he is on the market at all is remarkable.

One report indicated that seven teams have at least checked in on Soto. Clearly, none are close to meeting Washington’s asking price, at least not yet.