Did Juan Soto have issues with Yankees security guard?

Some intriguing rumors and stories are popping up in the aftermath of the New York Yankees losing Juan Soto to the crosstown Mets.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman offered some interesting context after Soto made the stunning decision to join the New York Mets on a record contract. Heyman relayed a story of how some of Soto’s family and personal staff had issues with a Yankees security guard at multiple points in the 2024 season. While Heyman did not suggest that the issue was in any way decisive in Soto turning down the Yankees, it might not have helped.

“There was one little issue with the Yankees where a security guy booted either (Soto’s) mother or father out of some area, and there were some negative feelings at that moment,” Heyman said. “This was back in April or May, and the same guy did it to his driver and chef, and the chef and driver had to wait out in the rain. Soto is a family guy. He was not too happy at the time.”

While this seems fairly minor in the grand scheme of things, it might have made a negative impression on Soto at a time when he was still adjusting to the Yankees. Compare this with a story late Sunday from Will Sammon of The Athletic, which detailed the personalized approach Mets owner Steve Cohen successfully used to entice Soto to sign with his franchise.

The simple reality is that the Yankees also offered Soto less money. That, combined with an atmosphere that Soto seemingly preferred, proved to be a decisive factor. As for the Yankees, they may want to have a word with their security staff about being overzealous going forward.