Report reveals Yankees’ biggest offer to Juan Soto

Juan Soto ended up getting away from the New York Yankees, but it was not for a lack of trying on their part.

The superstar MLB outfielder Soto decided late on Sunday night to join the crosstown rival New York Mets as a free agent. Soto’s new Mets deal will run for 15 total years and an absolutely staggering $765 million. That marks the single richest contract throughout all of sports history.

Shortly thereafter, Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed the Yankees’ biggest offer for Soto — 16 years and $760 million.

That comes out to a sum of $5 million less in total value than Soto ended up getting from the Mets and roughly $3.5 million less per year. Those might have been negligible numbers if Soto truly wanted to stay with the Yankees. But in the end, it is clear that he was most convinced by what the Mets were selling him.

There are some other interesting details that have already emerged about the four-time All-Star Soto’s new mega-contract. Ultimately, he now gets to stay in New York and do so for (slightly) more than he would have gotten on a new deal with the Yankees.