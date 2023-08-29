Julio Rodriguez matches epic feat Mariners last saw from Ken Griffey Jr.

The Seattle Mariners have soared up the MLB standings of late. The sizzling hot streak from star outfielder Julio Rodriguez is a massive reason why.

Rodriguez has been absolutely mashing the baseball in the month of August. The 22-year-old has slashed .429/.474/.724 through 23 games in August. He’s also recorded 30 RBIs and hit 7 home runs in that span — including home runs in three consecutive games.

On Monday, Rodriguez became the youngest Mariners player since Ken Griffey Jr. to record a home run in three straight contests. A 21-year-old Griffey also accomplished the same feat in 1991 during a three-game series in August. Fittingly enough, both Mariners sluggers achieved the feat against the Oakland Athletics.

Julio Rodríguez is the youngest Mariners player with a homer in 3 straight games since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1991. pic.twitter.com/GtJ7vin6a2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 29, 2023

That’s 3⃣ straight games with a homer for Julio Rodríguez, a career first … His 24th of the year. pic.twitter.com/fh2dP8rtOm — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 29, 2023

Thanks to Rodriguez’s late-season surge, the Mariners have gone 20-4 over their last 24 contests. Their winning ways have propelled them to first in the AL West through Monday’s slate of games. Seattle sits a game above both the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. It’s the latest the Mariners have led their division in over two decades.

Griffey’s home run hot streak in 1991 did help push the Mariners’ record to 62-53 at the time. However, Seattle was unable to make the postseason that year, finishing the season just a few games over .500.

Mariners fans are surely hoping the team can parlay Rodriguez’s hot streak into another postseason run.