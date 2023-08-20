Julio Rodriguez sets insane hit record never seen in MLB history

To say that Julio Rodriguez is on a hot streak would be a massive understatement. The Seattle Mariners superstar etched his name in the history books with the hottest 4-game hitting streak in MLB history.

The Seattle Mariners star has strung together 17 hits (!!!) over his last four games. No player throughout the entire history of MLB has ever matched that feat.

Rodriguez set the record on a line drive single to left field against Houston Astros reliever Hector Neris.

Julio Rodríguez sets a major league record with his 17th hit in his last four games! Ridiculous pic.twitter.com/qcArsul1gD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 20, 2023

The previous record holder was Milt Stock, who had 16 hits in four games for the Brooklyn Robins all the way back in 1925. Stock and Rodriguez are the only two players to ever have four or more hits in four consecutive games.

Rodriguez was having a relatively down season up until his 4-game streak of a lifetime. Rodriguez was batting just .256 — well below his previous season average of .281 — following a 0-of-5 showing in the Mariners’ August 15 win over the Kansas City Royals. After smacking 17 hits over his last 22 at-bats, Rodriguez has bumped his batting average all the way up to .278.

Julio Rodríguez was hitting .256 with a .751-OPS … 4 days ago 😂 pic.twitter.com/gZPwxWBvzZ — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) August 20, 2023

The record-setting offensive performance from Rodriguez has also propelled the Mariners to a 5-game winning streak. The win streak has pushed Seattle back into solo possession of the final AL Wild Card spot. They lead the Toronto Blue Jays by half a game following Saturday’s contests.

The Mariners also find themselves just 4.0 games back of the AL West-leading Texas Rangers and 1.5 games behind their division-rival Astros. There’s a good chance Seattle could continue to climb if Rodriguez stays sizzling hot at the plate.