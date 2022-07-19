Julio Rodriguez cashed in big with Home Run Derby performance

Julio Rodriguez may not have won the Home Run Derby on Monday, but he certainly came home a winner monetarily.

Rodriguez outhomered every participant in this year’s derby, slugging 81 total homers. But he was somewhat gassed by the time he reached the final and lost 19-18 to Juan Soto. Despite his runner-up finish, Rodriguez still cashed in.

Rodriguez received $750,000 as the second-place finisher behind Soto. The big deal is that as a first-year player, Rodriguez is only making $700,000. Yes, his Home Run Derby prize money is more than his season salary.

Soto earned a $1 million prize for winning the derby. That’s a nice prize, but only represents 5.8 percent of his season salary of $17.1 million.

Soto may have won the derby, but Rodriguez put on the more memorable performance. And the 21-year-old Seattle Mariners star in the making certainly put himself on the map for baseball fans across the country and world.