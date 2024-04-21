Jurickson Profar, Mike Shildt ejected after strike three call

The San Diego Padres on Saturday were down a player and a manager after just one inning in their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar struck out looking on a borderline pitch called a strike by home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus. Profar’s strikeout stranded two base runners and ended the inning with the Blue Jays up 3-0.

Jurickson Profar and Mike Shildt were ejected from the game for arguing a called strike three pic.twitter.com/zSkAks2VJz — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 21, 2024

Profar looked far from pleased with the call. He slammed his bat and then his helmet seemingly in disgust over the strikeout. De Jesus ejected Profar for the apparent slight.

Padres manager Mike Shildt came over to protest the ejection but ended up suffering the same fate as his player.

Profar was replaced by backup outfielder Jose Azocar. Profar entered Saturday’s contest batting .296 with 13 RBIs — both ranking in the top three among everyday Padres players.

De Jesus isn’t the type of umpire who’s afraid to throw around his weight. The 40-year-old Dominican went viral on social media last season for throwing out three Texas Rangers players in rapid succession (video here).