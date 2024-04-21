 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 20, 2024

Jurickson Profar, Mike Shildt ejected after strike three call

April 20, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

San Diego Padres' Mike Shildt and Jurickson Profar argue with umpire Ramon De Jesus

The San Diego Padres on Saturday were down a player and a manager after just one inning in their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar struck out looking on a borderline pitch called a strike by home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus. Profar’s strikeout stranded two base runners and ended the inning with the Blue Jays up 3-0.

Profar looked far from pleased with the call. He slammed his bat and then his helmet seemingly in disgust over the strikeout. De Jesus ejected Profar for the apparent slight.

Padres manager Mike Shildt came over to protest the ejection but ended up suffering the same fate as his player.

Profar was replaced by backup outfielder Jose Azocar. Profar entered Saturday’s contest batting .296 with 13 RBIs — both ranking in the top three among everyday Padres players.

De Jesus isn’t the type of umpire who’s afraid to throw around his weight. The 40-year-old Dominican went viral on social media last season for throwing out three Texas Rangers players in rapid succession (video here).

Article Tags

Jurickson ProfarMike ShildtRamon DeJesusSan Diego Padres
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus