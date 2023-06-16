3 Texas Rangers ejected from game a minute apart

The Texas Rangers were really on a roll on Thursday night.

The Rangers were facing the Los Angeles Angels and had three team members ejected a minute apart before the start of the eighth inning.

The Rangers were down 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh and Marcus Semien was batting with one out and a runner on third. Semien had a full count and checked his swing, but first base umpire Ramon DeJesus said Semien went.

Marcus Semien was ruled out on strikes. Do you think Semien went? pic.twitter.com/VZWJ2b6sRw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 16, 2023

Semien couldn’t believe the call, which was the second out of the inning. Texas ended the bottom of the seventh without scoring.

After the inning ended, Semien went out to the field and had some words for DeJesus about the call. DeJesus ejected Semien. Next out of the dugout was pitching coach Mike Maddux who came to protest things, but he too was quickly ejected.

Undeterred, DeJesus went for the hat trick. He ejected Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who came next.

Marcus Semien, Bruce Bochy, and Mike Maddux have all been ejected for the Rangers pic.twitter.com/mucULeKBDp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 16, 2023

Nothing says “I screwed up and can’t do anything to fix it” quite like ejecting multiple people complaining about the same call. DeJesus also had an issue with the Angels earlier in the series, as Brandon Drury was suspended for bumping the umpire.