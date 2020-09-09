Justin Timberlake joins group trying to bring MLB team to Nashville

A high-profile name has signed on to a group trying to bring a Major League Baseball team to Nashville.

Justin Timberlake on Wednesday released a statement confirming his affiliation with Music City Baseball, a group headed by businessman John Loar. Timberlake will serve as an investor, and will also join the group’s Music Industry Advisors committee.

“I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of Tennessee,” Timberlake said in a statement, via Mike Organ of The Tennesseean. “I believe in Music City Baseball’s vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing MLB to Music City.”

The Nashville group also includes longtime MLB GM Dave Dombrowski. The effort is also supported by a number of well-known country musicians, including Kane Brown, Eric Church, and Luke Combs.

Timberlake is a Tennessee native and a big sports fan. He’s even helped recruit players to his hometown Memphis Grizzlies. Joining a potential MLB ownership group seems like a pretty natural progression.

The plan is far from becoming a reality. Financing remains an issue, and the group would need a stadium. Adding Timberlake, however, gives them a little more credibility.