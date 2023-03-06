Justin Turner left bloody after taking pitch to face

Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner left Monday’s spring training game against the Detroit Tigers after he took a pitch to the face.

Tigers pitcher Matt Manning had some early control issues in his start. The right-hander allowed an infield single to Enrique Hernandez to lead off the game and then walked slugger Rafael Devers. That brought Turner to the plate with two on and no out, and a 2-1 fastball got away from Manning and hit Turner right in the face. Blood was immediately seen pouring from Turner’s nose area.

You can see the video below, but beware that it is graphic:

Justin Turner leaves the game after getting drilled in the face. #redsox

pic.twitter.com/xBsYA52ifN — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) March 6, 2023

Turner managed to eventually walk off under his own power, but that was an ugly scene.

The Red Sox signed Turner to a two-year, $22 million contract back in December. Adding the 38-year-old was one of the biggest moves Boston made in an overall quiet offseason.

Turner hit .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBI with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.