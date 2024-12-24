Ex-Dodgers All-Star credited for helping fan get engaged

Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Justin Turner is being credited for helping a fan get engaged to his college girlfriend.

On Monday, a Dodgers fan shared a post on X to Turner. The post included a photo of the fan with his fiancee, along with a note.

“On Oct. 15, 2017, I watched your walkoff in NLCS Game 2 in my dorm at Lafayette College. I was going so crazy that my downstairs neighbor thought I was being attacked and ran up. We started talking and seven years later, we’re engaged. It started with your walkoff,” the fan wrote.

Turner hit a walk-off grand slam to help the Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 in 2017. Turner took home NLCS MVP honors that series before his Dodgers went on to lose to the Houston Astros in the World Series. Turner was part of the Dodgers’ World Series-winning team in 2020.

The 40-year-old Turner was a star with the Dodgers from 2014-2022. Even at 40, he remains a productive player and could still sign to play in 2025. And in addition to his World Series and two All-Star nods, Turner now can put on his resume that he contributed to a fan’s engagement.