Justin Turner joins Dodgers for team photo after winning World Series despite positive test

Justin Turner was able to celebrate with his teammates after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday night despite his positive COVID-19 test.

Turner was removed from the Dodgers’ 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 before the eighth inning after it was learned he had tested positive for COVID-19. Many thought that meant he would miss the team’s championship celebration, but the Dodgers third baseman found a way to join his team.

Turner got a chance to hold the World Series trophy.

My heart breaks for Turner. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/CVT9t0U1Rz — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) October 28, 2020

He even joined the team for the team photo.

what is happening pic.twitter.com/DXfOJLSJni — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) October 28, 2020

Justin Turner joining in for team picture, sitting in front of the rest of the group pic.twitter.com/81dr6gr1Q8 — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) October 28, 2020

Dodgers players are expected to receive rapid PCR tests upon returning to their team hotel.

The Dodgers captured their first World Series since 1988. Corey Seager was named World Series MVP.