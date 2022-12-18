Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team

Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons.

Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.

Turner had a $16 million option with the Dodgers for 2023, but they turned it down and paid him a $2 million buyout. Turner will have his buyout money to add to whatever he earns from the Red Sox in 2023.

The 38-year-old infielder batted .278 with a .788 OPS last season. He has clubbed 27 home runs in a season three times during his career, including in 2019 and 2021.

Boston general manager Chaim Bloom makes this move after being crucified this offseason by Red Sox fans.

A year after losing in the ALCS to the Astros, the Red Sox finished last in the AL East at 78-84. Worse, the team has lost star players like Mookie Betts (trade) and Xander Bogaerts (free agency).

In addition to Betts and Bogaerts, JD Martinez, Andrew Benintendi and Christian Vazquez are all pieces of the 2018 World Series team that are no longer with the franchise.

Meanwhile, the player they signed to a big deal is Trevor Story, who batted .238 last season. The price to re-sign Rafael Devers has also exploded.

The Dodgers and Red Sox ended up effectively trading players this offseason, as LA added J.D. Martinez on Saturday, and the Sox signed Turner a day later.