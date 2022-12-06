Justin Turner could sign with different NL team?

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Justin Turner may be sporting a new fit next season.

Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports this week that the Miami Marlins have shown interest in the free agent infielder Turner. The news comes after the Dodgers declined Turner’s $16 million club option for 2023 last month.

To this point of the MLB offseason, Turner’s market has been largely quiet. That makes sense to an extent since Turner is now 38 and missed over a month’s worth of games last season due to shin and abdominal injuries.

But Turner still produced nicely at the plate when he was in the lineup, batting .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs. By now, he might be more of a designated hitter than a third baseman. But Miami’s DH spot was an abyss last season between Jorge Soler (who batted .207), Garrett Cooper (who hit less than ten homers in 119 games), and Jesus Aguilar (who is a free agent).

A return to the Dodgers is also still possible for Turner, who has been with them for the last nine seasons. But with some of the free agent targets the Dodgers have been linked to, another go-around with Turner feels unlikely.