Report: Justin Verlander hopes to begin throwing again next week

Justin Verlander still hopes to return this season, and he intends to take the first steps toward doing so next week.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Verlander aims to begin throwing a baseball next week, and has been making “excellent” progress in his recovery from a right forearm strain.

Initial reports indicated that Verlander would likely be out for the season with the arm injury, but he immediately disputed those reports and stated his intention to return before the season ended. The 36-year-old is clearly making progress in his rehab if he’s set to receive clearance to begin throwing.

Verlander is the reigning AL Cy Young winner, posting a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts in 2019. There may be a sense of urgency for the Astros to get him back, as the team has lost six of the last seven games.