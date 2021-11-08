Justin Verlander reportedly impressed at his showcase

Justin Verlander impressed at a pitching showcase on Monday, according to reports.

Verlander held a workout at Eric Cressey’s Sports Performance facility in Florida in front of interested teams. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman says about 15-20 teams attended the workout. Verlander was clocked at 94-97 mph according to the report.

Heard 15-20 teams were in to see Justin Verlander’s workout today in Florida. Threw about 25 pitches. Clocked in at 94-97 mph. He is among the most fascinating potential free agents. Can still take the $18.4M qualifying offer from the #Astros, but strong chance he tests market. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 8, 2021

Harold Reynolds also reported that Verlander had been throwing around 95-96 mph in recent bullpen sessions.

Free agent Justin Verlander has reached 95-96 mph in recent bullpen sessions, as Harold Reynolds said this morning on @MLBNetwork. Verlander, who turns 39 before next season, has said he wants to pitch until age 45. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 8, 2021

The Mets, Yankees, Tigers and Rangers are among teams that reportedly attended the workout. Verlander was said to have looked good.

The #Mets had two scouts in to see Verlander. An exec from another team said Verlander threw all his pitches and looked good. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 8, 2021

Yankees, Tigers and Rangers among the clubs who saw Verlander throw today. Heard it was a pretty good turnout. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) November 8, 2021

Verlander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2021 season. Now 38, Verlander won the AL Cy Young Award in 2019.

The Houston Astros tendered Verlander a qualifying offer. He will have to determine whether he wants to accept their $18.4 million offer for next season, or test free agency.

Photo: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports