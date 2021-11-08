 Skip to main content
Justin Verlander reportedly impressed at his showcase

November 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Justin Verlander impressed at a pitching showcase on Monday, according to reports.

Verlander held a workout at Eric Cressey’s Sports Performance facility in Florida in front of interested teams. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman says about 15-20 teams attended the workout. Verlander was clocked at 94-97 mph according to the report.

Harold Reynolds also reported that Verlander had been throwing around 95-96 mph in recent bullpen sessions.

The Mets, Yankees, Tigers and Rangers are among teams that reportedly attended the workout. Verlander was said to have looked good.

Verlander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2021 season. Now 38, Verlander won the AL Cy Young Award in 2019.

The Houston Astros tendered Verlander a qualifying offer. He will have to determine whether he wants to accept their $18.4 million offer for next season, or test free agency.

