Justin Verlander has awesome quote about emulating 1 Hall-of-Fame pitcher

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander already has a Hall-of-Fame resume. But before his career ends, the 41-year-old wants to emulate someone already in Cooperstown.

Verlander recently spoke to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman about his second stint with the Astros. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner was asked about his rumored goal of playing as long as franchise legend Nolan Ryan, who famously pitched until he was 46.

Verlander stated that Ryan “set the bar” for power pitchers going forward. When Heyman reminded Verlander that Ryan is a “one in a billion” player, Verlander had a succinct response.

“So am I,” replied Verlander.

Verlander has a legitimate case to be considered the best pitcher of his generation. He has an MVP trophy and two World Series rings. He’s a 9-time All-Star and 5-time strikeouts leader.

Verlander has also led his league in ERA five times, most recently during his dominant 2022 campaign that resulted in his third Cy Young Award.

Verlander is approaching his 19th season in the majors and doesn’t appear to be slowing down in the slightest. But he still has a long way to go if he hopes to match his boyhood idol Ryan and his 27-year MLB career.