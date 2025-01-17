 Skip to main content
Knuckleballer who went viral signs with MLB playoff team

January 17, 2025
by Grey Papke
Kenny Serwa throwing for scouts

The viral knuckleballer who captivated the internet earlier this month has parlayed his status into an MLB opportunity.

Kenny Serwa, who garnered viral attention for his high-velocity knuckleball, has signed with the Detroit Tigers. The news was announced by Tread Athletics, where Serwa has been training.

The 27-year-old started garnering attention this week after throwing for MLB scouts at Tread’s pro day. He flashed two different knuckleballs, including one that touches 88 mph, to go with a fastball, sinker, and curve.

Presumably, the Tigers will want to see what Serwa can do in camp. He is probably a longshot to make the roster, but he will at least get the chance to show an MLB team what he is capable of.

Serwa spent last season pitching in the independent American Association, where he posted a 4.22 ERA in 119.1 innings.