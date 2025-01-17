Knuckleballer who went viral signs with MLB playoff team

The viral knuckleballer who captivated the internet earlier this month has parlayed his status into an MLB opportunity.

Kenny Serwa, who garnered viral attention for his high-velocity knuckleball, has signed with the Detroit Tigers. The news was announced by Tread Athletics, where Serwa has been training.

It was only a matter of time. 👀⁠

⁠

Congrats to the viral knuckleballer, @KennySerwa , for signing with the Detroit Tigers. 🐅⁠

⁠#TreadFam pic.twitter.com/ZRUDPt2oGK — Tread Athletics (@TreadHQ) January 17, 2025

The 27-year-old started garnering attention this week after throwing for MLB scouts at Tread’s pro day. He flashed two different knuckleballs, including one that touches 88 mph, to go with a fastball, sinker, and curve.

Pro Day Highlights Day 2 of 3 Here's Kenny Serwa throwing the world's hardest knuckleball: sitting 87+, touching 88.5 mph. He also has:

-A 2nd knuckleball in the high 70's/low 80's

-A 94+ mph fourseam

-A low 90's sinker

-A low 80's curve Check it out: pic.twitter.com/iUmPE8CyLe — Ben Brewster (@TreadAthletics) January 11, 2025

Presumably, the Tigers will want to see what Serwa can do in camp. He is probably a longshot to make the roster, but he will at least get the chance to show an MLB team what he is capable of.

Serwa spent last season pitching in the independent American Association, where he posted a 4.22 ERA in 119.1 innings.